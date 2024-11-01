Consider in your will
What happens to my pet when I die?
"I just want to know that my 'Susi' will be fine when I'm gone," says Erna K. quietly on the phone. She turned to the animal corner for help, because after a devastating diagnosis from her oncologist, she doesn't have much time left. But finding a suitable place for her velvet paw quickly is more difficult than she thought.
It is a horror scenario for any pet owner to know that their pet is not being cared for. A sudden death not only tears a person out of life, but also for a pet left behind nothing is as it was in one fell swoop.
But every responsible animal lover can - no, must - make provisions for such cases. Because if no arrangements are made in advance, the chances are high that the beloved animal will end up in an animal shelter. An uncertain fate, because nobody can predict when and if it will be rehomed.
Ruth Jily is head of the Vienna Veterinary Office and knows a thing or two about this: "When you buy your pet, decide who will look after it in an emergency and who should be contacted. This will ensure that your pet continues to be well looked after even if you pass away."
Animal suffering pre-programmed
In the event of death, the animal is part of the estate and - unless otherwise arranged - ends up in the municipal animal shelter if no one can be found to take it in. In some cases, however, this process is even preceded by disputes with relatives who want nothing to do with the animal left behind or its rehoming.
Make provisions in good time!
- Make clear arrangements with family and friends as to who will continue to lovingly care for the animals.
- Contact local animal shelters and discuss options. Determine the conditions under which the pet can be cared for.
- You can specify in your will who should care for the animal. The financial means for care can also be specified in the will. A lawyer can provide advice here.
- In future, it will also be possible to make arrangements for cats via the cat house at the "Krone" animal corner. Around 60 cats live here in large or small groups.
To prevent these sad situations, you should seek legal advice. A lawyer or notary will ensure that the last will and testament is actually followed with a last will and testament or an addition to the will.
"One possibility would be a 'gift on death', in which the animal becomes the property of the person I choose. Of course, the person chosen should also agree to this plan and, ideally, know the animal very well. In any case, you should make provisions if you see your pet as a cherished family member," says lawyer Rainer Radlinger.
Take precautions
Whether you are young or old - healthy or ill - if you have pets, it is our duty to ensure that they continue to be lovingly cared for if the worst comes to the worst. A watch or an apartment from an estate can remain uncared for for months - but not an animal.
