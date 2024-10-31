Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Announcement from Verstappen

“That also connects me to Michael Schumacher”

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 17:42

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has commented on the ongoing criticism of his aggressive driving style, drawing parallels with Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. Although his rival Lando Norris is currently causing him problems, the Briton cannot "make his life hell". 

0 Kommentare

The excitement surrounding Verstappen's two hefty time penalties and the ongoing criticism of his aggressive driving style continue to keep Formula 1 on tenterhooks. However, the Dutchman himself does not want to let this affect him and will continue to stick to his style of driving. The criticism seems to roll off his back and he even draws comparisons with two absolute legends.

After all, Senna and Schumacher were also once criticized for their aggressive driving style. So does Verstappen see the current debates about his driving style as a compliment? "I don't care about compliments, I want to win. And I always give it my all! That's probably what connects me to drivers like Michael. He never left any stone unturned in order to have the best possible chance of success," the 27-year-old told Bild.

"Teams are close together"
If you want to be successful in the "premier class", you can't let yourself be led by fears, the Dutchman emphasizes and also sees similarities to Schumacher here: "Both in the car, with his driving style and outside of it, when it came to the development of the car. There is no room for fear - but you also have to use your common sense."

Michael Schumacher (Bild: APA/AFP/OLIVER LANG)
Michael Schumacher
(Bild: APA/AFP/OLIVER LANG)

With this attitude, he wants to take the world championship crown again this year. Even if McLaren driver Norris is a tough opponent. "Lando is a very good driver, but there is not one big rival who makes my life hell," explains the Red Bull driver and concludes: "The teams are too close for it to always be just a duel. Every weekend is different. Some cars work better on some tracks than on others. It's the same with drivers." It will definitely be a hot season finale. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf