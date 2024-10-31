“That also connects me to Michael Schumacher”

With this attitude, he wants to take the world championship crown again this year. Even if McLaren driver Norris is a tough opponent. "Lando is a very good driver, but there is not one big rival who makes my life hell," explains the Red Bull driver and concludes: "The teams are too close for it to always be just a duel. Every weekend is different. Some cars work better on some tracks than on others. It's the same with drivers." It will definitely be a hot season finale.