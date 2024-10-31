Announcement from Verstappen
“That also connects me to Michael Schumacher”
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has commented on the ongoing criticism of his aggressive driving style, drawing parallels with Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. Although his rival Lando Norris is currently causing him problems, the Briton cannot "make his life hell".
The excitement surrounding Verstappen's two hefty time penalties and the ongoing criticism of his aggressive driving style continue to keep Formula 1 on tenterhooks. However, the Dutchman himself does not want to let this affect him and will continue to stick to his style of driving. The criticism seems to roll off his back and he even draws comparisons with two absolute legends.
After all, Senna and Schumacher were also once criticized for their aggressive driving style. So does Verstappen see the current debates about his driving style as a compliment? "I don't care about compliments, I want to win. And I always give it my all! That's probably what connects me to drivers like Michael. He never left any stone unturned in order to have the best possible chance of success," the 27-year-old told Bild.
"Teams are close together"
If you want to be successful in the "premier class", you can't let yourself be led by fears, the Dutchman emphasizes and also sees similarities to Schumacher here: "Both in the car, with his driving style and outside of it, when it came to the development of the car. There is no room for fear - but you also have to use your common sense."
With this attitude, he wants to take the world championship crown again this year. Even if McLaren driver Norris is a tough opponent. "Lando is a very good driver, but there is not one big rival who makes my life hell," explains the Red Bull driver and concludes: "The teams are too close for it to always be just a duel. Every weekend is different. Some cars work better on some tracks than on others. It's the same with drivers." It will definitely be a hot season finale.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
