Suspect (21) remanded in custody after gang war

Involved in the drug scene

On the evening of July 14, an altercation between several men - presumably involved in the drug scene - took place on Yppenplatz. In the course of this, shots were fired - probably from a pistol - by at least one of those involved. An 18-year-old Syrian and a stateless 22-year-old were seriously injured and hit "from the waist down". Fortunately, according to the police, their lives were not in danger. However, an immediate search for the shooter(s) was unsuccessful.