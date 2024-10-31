Shots fired at Yppenplatz
Suspect (21) remanded in custody after gang war
A long manhunt preceded the arrests on Wednesday, now the handcuffs clicked for a 21-year-old and another suspect on Thursday. The suspects had apparently been involved in a shooting at Yppenplatz in Ottakring. Two young men were seriously injured.
On Thursday, the Vienna Regional Court ordered the pre-trial detention of a 21-year-old and another suspect who were allegedly involved in the shooting at Yppenplatz in Ottakring, according to a court spokeswoman.
It only became known late on Thursday afternoon that another man had also been arrested. "He is suspected of having made an important contribution to the crime", explained spokeswoman Nina Bussek. The public prosecutor's office would not provide further details on the identity of the second suspect.
Refused to testify before the judge
The 21-year-old man was recently located and arrested on Monday by investigators from the State Criminal Police Office. According to the court, he refused to make any statement at the hearing before the judge. It was not yet clear whether the second suspect also refused to make a statement to the judge as part of the pre-trial detention order.
Involved in the drug scene
On the evening of July 14, an altercation between several men - presumably involved in the drug scene - took place on Yppenplatz. In the course of this, shots were fired - probably from a pistol - by at least one of those involved. An 18-year-old Syrian and a stateless 22-year-old were seriously injured and hit "from the waist down". Fortunately, according to the police, their lives were not in danger. However, an immediate search for the shooter(s) was unsuccessful.
Finding of narcotics
A rucksack containing an initially unknown quantity of narcotics was found in the area of the crime scene. The police later confirmed that the rucksack contained marijuana, packaged in small plastic bags and thus apparently already prepared for street sale. Interrogations during the investigation also confirmed the suspicion of a dispute within the drug scene.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
