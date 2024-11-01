Fruit juices from Austria are an export hit

The price of apples has risen sharply

Gerhard Höllinger, head of the organic juice producer of the same name based in Pressbaum, Lower Austria, has also noticed this development: "We've only had a normal harvest in Styria twice in nine years." In the southern province, where three quarters of the apples come from, he works with a total of 3,500 farmers who mainly supply him with orchard fruit. The price for the fruit has risen significantly, from around 20 cents to 30 cents per kilo. The high demand combined with a short supply is driving up costs.