How to save town centers from extinction
The innkeeper retires, the grocer closes: This is the reality in many communities in Upper Austria, and community life is suffering as a result. But there are already numerous initiatives that are overcoming such situations in creative ways. They could set an example for others.
Of the four inns that once existed in Schenkenfelden, not a single one is left. So the Mühlviertel community decided to run a pub in the community center as a cooperative. 200 citizens have participated so far and 200,000 euros have been collected. This will be used to finance the operation of the restaurant.
"Regional co-models"
This is just one of many examples of how municipalities are trying to prevent the thinning out of their town centers. To demonstrate how this can be done, the province of Upper Austria is now presenting 160 examples of such "regional co-models" in a brochure.
Meeting centers and care for the elderly
After all, it's not just the people of Schenkenfelden who are creative. Half an hour's drive away, in St. Stefan-Afiesl, a citizens' cooperative also runs the Stefansplatzerl - a meeting center with a pub, café, local food supplier and event space. The approach is similar in Gaflenz, where the Lenz is a store, shopping delivery service, café, post office and tobacconist all in one. In the Hansbergland region, the "Alt na(h) und" association has created a day care center for the elderly.
Such models are supported by the state's "Agenda.Zukunft" program. If LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) has his way, the initiatives listed in the brochure should be "examples for other communities to copy".
