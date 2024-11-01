How to save town centers from extinction

Meeting centers and care for the elderly

After all, it's not just the people of Schenkenfelden who are creative. Half an hour's drive away, in St. Stefan-Afiesl, a citizens' cooperative also runs the Stefansplatzerl - a meeting center with a pub, café, local food supplier and event space. The approach is similar in Gaflenz, where the Lenz is a store, shopping delivery service, café, post office and tobacconist all in one. In the Hansbergland region, the "Alt na(h) und" association has created a day care center for the elderly.