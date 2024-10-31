Salzburg-based Porsche buys Dujardin’s top horse

Porsche: "Insanely grateful"

It was important to the previous owner Dujardin and her trainer Carl Hester that "Imhotep" could also enjoy regular grazing in his new home - guaranteed with Diana Porsche: "I am insanely grateful that I was considered for Imhotep by them and that I was allowed to try him out at all. I am well aware that I am following in huge footsteps that I will probably never reach," says the talented rider, alluding to the successes that Charlotte Dujardin achieved with the chestnut gelding.