After scandalous video
Salzburg-based Porsche buys Dujardin’s top horse
Following the scandalous video that cost top British dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin her Olympic participation, there has now been a surprising development. Diana Porsche from Salzburg bought the very horse with which the British rider wanted to compete in Paris.
"Imhotep" is the name of the gelding that was supposed to carry Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin to her next medal in Paris. But things turned out differently: a few weeks before the Olympic Games, a video made the rounds showing the top dressage rider abusing a horse with whip lashes during a training session.
Dujardin's top horse sold to Austria
The FEI then banned the British rider until further notice. The surprise finally came on Thursday: as the equestrian sports portal "Eurodressage" reported, Dujardin's top horse was sold to Austria. The new owner: squad rider Diana Porsche, who has her own training stable in Salzburg.
The purchase price was of course not disclosed and the new arrival is due to move into Salzburg next week: "I definitely want to be there when he arrives and not let him out of my sight for the first 3 or 4 weeks," Diana Porsche said in an interview with the EQWO.net platform, full of anticipation.
Porsche: "Insanely grateful"
It was important to the previous owner Dujardin and her trainer Carl Hester that "Imhotep" could also enjoy regular grazing in his new home - guaranteed with Diana Porsche: "I am insanely grateful that I was considered for Imhotep by them and that I was allowed to try him out at all. I am well aware that I am following in huge footsteps that I will probably never reach," says the talented rider, alluding to the successes that Charlotte Dujardin achieved with the chestnut gelding.
