"My family"

Heino bequeaths his fortune to manager Helmut Werner

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 12:48

Folk music bard Heino bequeaths his fortune to his manager and business partner Helmut Werner. "Helmut and his family are now also my family," the 85-year-old said.

0 Kommentare

Heino has already signed over the four-million-euro villa in the Austrian resort of Kitzbühel to him, Werner confirmed the report in the "Bild" newspaper.

Werner will look after Heino until his death
Heino told the newspaper that he loved Helmut, his wife Nicole and their young son, and therefore everything that belonged to him should also belong to them. "I would bequeath everything to Helmut at some point anyway, so I can share everything with him now," Heino added.

Following the death of his wife Hannelore, Helmut Werner, his wife and son have become Heino's new family. (Bild: Görgen, Manfred / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Following the death of his wife Hannelore, Helmut Werner, his wife and son have become Heino's new family.
(Bild: Görgen, Manfred / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

Heino's wife Hannelore died just under a year ago at the age of 82. While she was still alive, it had been agreed that in the event of the death of one of the spouses, Helmut Werner would look after the surviving spouse until their death. In return, the manager would later inherit their entire fortune. Heino also revealed this to "Krone" last year.

"Great responsibility"
The 40-year-old Werner said: "I found it difficult to accept the house at first. It is a great responsibility for me. Heino and I are together every day from morning to night, live together in the house and have a lot of fun together."

Years ago, the manager became known as the "son-in-law in spe" of building and society tycoon Richard Lugner, who died this year, through a liaison with his daughter Jacqueline Lugner. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

