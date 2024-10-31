"My family"
Heino bequeaths his fortune to manager Helmut Werner
Folk music bard Heino bequeaths his fortune to his manager and business partner Helmut Werner. "Helmut and his family are now also my family," the 85-year-old said.
Heino has already signed over the four-million-euro villa in the Austrian resort of Kitzbühel to him, Werner confirmed the report in the "Bild" newspaper.
Werner will look after Heino until his death
Heino told the newspaper that he loved Helmut, his wife Nicole and their young son, and therefore everything that belonged to him should also belong to them. "I would bequeath everything to Helmut at some point anyway, so I can share everything with him now," Heino added.
Heino's wife Hannelore died just under a year ago at the age of 82. While she was still alive, it had been agreed that in the event of the death of one of the spouses, Helmut Werner would look after the surviving spouse until their death. In return, the manager would later inherit their entire fortune. Heino also revealed this to "Krone" last year.
"Great responsibility"
The 40-year-old Werner said: "I found it difficult to accept the house at first. It is a great responsibility for me. Heino and I are together every day from morning to night, live together in the house and have a lot of fun together."
Years ago, the manager became known as the "son-in-law in spe" of building and society tycoon Richard Lugner, who died this year, through a liaison with his daughter Jacqueline Lugner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.