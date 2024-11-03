Fit over 50: herbs and spices are so helpful

However, it is not only spices, which originally come from Asia, that have a great influence on health. Native herbs such as sage, lavender and lemon balm also contribute to inner balance and vitality. Sage has been considered a medicinal herb since ancient times and is particularly valued for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Sage is also a proven remedy for night sweats, a common symptom during the menopause and beyond. Lavender, on the other hand, is known for its calming effect and can reduce insomnia and restlessness. An evening lavender bath or rubbing with lavender oil promotes relaxation and creates moments of calm - an important factor for people who appreciate the value of sleep during this phase of life.