Hiking in Styria
Rushing mountain stream meets secluded mountain village
Enjoy the autumn idyll in the lower altitudes of the Seetal Alps and hike along the Granitzenbach stream to St. Wolfgang with hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti - join us!
On the eastern side of the Seetal Alps, between 1100 and 1200 meters, there is a natural, undeveloped watercourse with high ecological value, the Granitzenbach. Back in 1989, an approx. 1 km long section of this mountain stream was placed under protection as a natural monument. The themed trail "Erlebnis Gebirgsbach" ("Mountain Stream Experience"), which was established in 2007, has created a natural area that can be experienced with scientific information boards and various wooden structures.
Facts & Figures
Hiking data: 5.5 km/ 150 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 2 h (entire loop).
Requirements: Climb along the Granitzenbach stream; forest and asphalt roads further on.
Route guidance system: few markings or signposts, but easy to find using the route description.
Starting point: Parking lot directly at the starting point of the Granitzenbach themed trail. From Obdach approx. 6.5 km in the direction of St. Wolfgang. Look out for the traffic sign with the inscription "Naturdenkmal Granitzenbach".
Refreshment stops: Wolfganger Stubn (open Thu to Sun), 0680/2468401, Restaurant Seetalblick (open Thu to Sun and public holidays), 03578/41954, seetalblick.at.
Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
The trail is accessible all year round and can therefore be used as a great starting point for hikes in the direction of Lindertal/Zirbitzkogel (hiking trail 316). Those who prefer a more leisurely pace and don't want to gain any altitude should combine the adventure trail with a round trip to St. Wolfgang.
At just under 1300 meters, the village impresses with its quiet and panoramic location. The small houses - mostly weekend homes - with lovingly designed gardens and traditional ribbon fences characterize the village and give the hike a special charm. Conclusion: an informative and enjoyable hike.
We start at the parking lot of the Granitzenbach natural monument and follow the themed trail that runs parallel to the stream. After the Schaumühle mill, we keep to the right and walk along the forest and asphalt road to St. Wolfgang. We turn right at the church and reach the Seetalblick restaurant/hotel after about one kilometer.
The unmarked way back leads directly past the hotel along the gravel road. At the next crossroads, we turn right uphill and shortly afterwards turn left and reach the road we already know below the playground. The way back is via the ascent route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.