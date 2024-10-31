After controversy
Trump stages himself as a garbage man during election campaign
Following controversial comments in the US election campaign about "garbage" and Puerto Rico, presidential candidate Donald Trump has caused a stir with a stunt in a garbage truck. Trump spoke to reporters from the large vehicle in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
He was dressed in the orange and yellow vest of a dustman - in which he later appeared on stage at a campaign event.
Trump supporter: Puerto Rico is a floating island of garbage
Biden had shown what he and his Vice President Kamala Harris thought of millions of Americans. The controversy began with a tasteless joke at a major Trump campaign event on Sunday. A comedian referred to the US territory of Puerto Rico as an island of garbage floating in the ocean. The comment sparked fierce outrage in Puerto Rico. This could become a problem for Trump, as around 500,000 Puerto Ricans live in the fiercely contested and potentially election-deciding state of Pennsylvania alone.
Biden also caused criticism with his statement
On Tuesday, Biden picked up on the scandal in the phone call with the Latino community. He spoke positively of Puerto Ricans and criticized Trump. However, one of his sentences in a video circulated online can also be understood as follows: "The only garbage I see going on is his supporters." It is not clear from the recording whether Biden was actually referring to Trump's supporters as "garbage" - or the widespread views and statements about Latinos. In the official White House transcript, it is presented as if the latter were true. Trump's camp is spreading the other reading. The 81-year-old Biden often slips up in his sentences.
Biden: "Trump's demonization of Latinos is unconscionable"
Biden himself also later emphasized on the online platform X that he had meant the "hateful" rhetoric of the Trump supporter at the Republican's election rally. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I wanted to say."
Harris, who is neck-and-neck with Trump less than a week before the presidential election, emphasized that she is against criticizing people for who they vote for. She wants to be president for all Americans - including those who are not voting for her. Biden also clarified his remarks.
Trump, for his part, had said in recent weeks that the USA had become a "garbage can for the world" because of an alleged "invasion" of criminal migrants from all over the world. On Wednesday in the town of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump said Harris would allow 300 million immigrants into the country as president. The US has a total population of around 337 million.
Switched from garbage truck to armored car
"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump asked reporters from the vehicle at the airport. For the trip to the campaign event, however, he got into his armored car after a few meters, as he later admitted.
