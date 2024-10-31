Trump stages himself as a garbage man during election campaign

Biden also caused criticism with his statement

On Tuesday, Biden picked up on the scandal in the phone call with the Latino community. He spoke positively of Puerto Ricans and criticized Trump. However, one of his sentences in a video circulated online can also be understood as follows: "The only garbage I see going on is his supporters." It is not clear from the recording whether Biden was actually referring to Trump's supporters as "garbage" - or the widespread views and statements about Latinos. In the official White House transcript, it is presented as if the latter were true. Trump's camp is spreading the other reading. The 81-year-old Biden often slips up in his sentences.