Women work “for free” from All Saints’ Day

Fathers' participation in childcare allowance has fallen

The higher part-time rate of women, who often take care of unpaid work such as childcare, is also repeatedly cited as a cause of income differences between the sexes. 55 percent of women work part-time on average in the municipalities, according to the Association of Cities and Towns. The figure for men is only ten percent across Austria, but 23 percent in Vienna. In a recent report, the Austrian Court of Audit also found that paternal participation in childcare allowance has fallen - only 4.1 percent of entitlement days were accounted for by men in 2022. The Städtebund is therefore calling for an expansion of childcare.