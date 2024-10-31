Video highlights
“Kindergarten” shows up in derby with draw
West Vienna drew 26:26 against the Fivers in a home handball clash on Wednesday, with captain Pfeifer securing a point in front of 700 fans in Stadthalle B four seconds before the end. And thus, after the win against Linz, the third point since the team was promoted back to the HLA Champions League.
"Time for something to turn, something to turn, something to turn", boomed the Grönemeyer cult song from the speakers of Stadthalle B. It was a perfect fit for the setting. Because after 17 months, the Vienna derby in the HLA Champions League was back on Wednesday for the first time. And in front of around 700 fans, it was a real battle with passion and an exciting final phase.
Promoted West Vienna pulled 15:11 ahead against the Fivers by the break and then even +5 (17:12) - that was in minute 35. Did the green boy group, with an average age of just under 20 years, really seem to let the favorites go down? No! The Fivers (almost) always have an answer. This time with a strong keeper Jan David and a 3-3 defense. As a result, the visitors tied the scores at 22:22 in 13 minutes (48). West Vienna's Kreis Meleschnig was shown red for a slap in the face.
The two fan camps got into full swing - and it was about to get even more thrilling. Because the Fivers around team wing Nigg, top scorer with 10 goals, took the lead from the 54th minute onwards. With the home side 26:25 ahead, home coach Roland Marouschek called a timeout with 24 seconds to go. And look at that: Captain Pfeifer tied the scores at 26:26 with four seconds left and the Greens were dancing for joy.
Marouschek was overjoyed: "A cool derby with lots of young players on both sides. We had a brief hiccup, but hats off to my kindergarten. Phenomenal!" Like Clemens Möstl, West Vienna's top scorer with 9 goals: "Awesome. I noticed that things were going well. We surprised the Fivers in the first half, played great defense - they adjusted to us in the second half. A deserved draw in the end." For the visitors' coach Peter Eckl, it was clear: "We really wanted to win here, but didn't quite manage to handle the pressure. But the boys' morale was outstanding against an opponent with a difficult system."
HLA Champions League: 1st Krems (13), 2nd Hard (12), 3rd Bruck/T. (12), 4th Fivers (9), ...11th West Wien (3/each 8).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.