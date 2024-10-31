“Kindergarten” shows up in derby with draw

Marouschek was overjoyed: "A cool derby with lots of young players on both sides. We had a brief hiccup, but hats off to my kindergarten. Phenomenal!" Like Clemens Möstl, West Vienna's top scorer with 9 goals: "Awesome. I noticed that things were going well. We surprised the Fivers in the first half, played great defense - they adjusted to us in the second half. A deserved draw in the end." For the visitors' coach Peter Eckl, it was clear: "We really wanted to win here, but didn't quite manage to handle the pressure. But the boys' morale was outstanding against an opponent with a difficult system."