Surprise in Bregenz! Bundesliga team GAK out

GAK suffered a bitter defeat in the second match under the direction of new coach Rene Poms. The promoted side, still winless in the Bundesliga after eleven rounds, bowed out of the competition at third-placed Bregenz. Renan gave the home side an early lead from inside the penalty area (7'). The GAK equalized through David Maderner, who held his nerve in a one-on-one in front of goal (75').