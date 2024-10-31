Decline in Europe, more deliveries to the USA and Asia

What has worked well so far? "Thanks to a production site that is able to supply the whole world, we have been able to further strengthen our market presence," says the AMAG CEO. How are the difficulties in the automotive industry making themselves felt? "The challenges are certainly affecting us, but as we supply both the electric vehicle industry and the manufacturers of classic combustion engines, we are well positioned in this respect." The general decline in Europe has been cushioned by deliveries to the USA and Asia.