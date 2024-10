Teenagers had an arsenal of illegal mega-bombs

Police officers from the Scharnstein police station were able to clear up several cases of damage to public garbage bins and newspaper cash registers committed by seven young people aged between 17 and 20 over the past three weeks, always at night, in the municipal areas of Grünau im Almtal and Steinbach am Ziehberg. The perpetrators blew up the objects in question with ball bombs or other firecrackers. All of the firecrackers used are banned in Austria and were previously imported illegally from the Czech Republic.