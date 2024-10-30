"World of poisons
This is the scariest Halloween place in Salzburg
Spider offspring, a spitting snake and probably the biggest toad in Austria! Salzburg's "World of Poisons" invites you to an animal horror show on the spookiest day of the year.
"They're good, but I'm a bit cautious." Nils Kley has a soft spot for poisonous animals and looks at every inhabitant of his reptile zoo almost tenderly. But even the vet has respect for his latest additions. After all, there is still no antidote to the venom of the Cape bird snake. "The well-known German biologist Robert Mertens died after being bitten by one of the specimens he kept," says Kley dryly. Immediately afterwards, he opens the snakes' terrarium, grabs a pair of tongs and feeds them from a safe distance. "There are white mice," he explains.
Born in Germany, he has fulfilled his lifelong dream in the Bergheim industrial estate. He created the "World of Poisons" - Austria's smallest and most unusual zoo - on just under 80 square meters. The snakes, spiders, newts and toads in his show are enough to make the squeamish break out in a sweat. "We have a single non-poisonous snake, which even the particularly fearful can attack," says Kley.
Just in time for Halloween, there are other spooky new arrivals to marvel at - in addition to the Cape bird snakes. "Black widows hatched a few days ago, and the desert horned vipers and banana spiders have also given birth," explains the doctor. Highlights of every tour are a look at the spitting spitting cobra and "Olga" - probably the largest toad in Austria.
On October 31, Kley invites interested visitors to take part in spooky Halloween tours. A tour for all age groups starts at 4 pm, followed by a tour for adults only at 5.30 pm.
"That leaves room for stories and sayings that are absolutely not for children," he laughs. Registration is required for both events.
