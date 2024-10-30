Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"World of poisons

This is the scariest Halloween place in Salzburg

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 08:00

Spider offspring, a spitting snake and probably the biggest toad in Austria! Salzburg's "World of Poisons" invites you to an animal horror show on the spookiest day of the year. 

0 Kommentare

"They're good, but I'm a bit cautious." Nils Kley has a soft spot for poisonous animals and looks at every inhabitant of his reptile zoo almost tenderly. But even the vet has respect for his latest additions. After all, there is still no antidote to the venom of the Cape bird snake. "The well-known German biologist Robert Mertens died after being bitten by one of the specimens he kept," says Kley dryly. Immediately afterwards, he opens the snakes' terrarium, grabs a pair of tongs and feeds them from a safe distance. "There are white mice," he explains.

Born in Germany, he has fulfilled his lifelong dream in the Bergheim industrial estate. He created the "World of Poisons" - Austria's smallest and most unusual zoo - on just under 80 square meters. The snakes, spiders, newts and toads in his show are enough to make the squeamish break out in a sweat. "We have a single non-poisonous snake, which even the particularly fearful can attack," says Kley.

Employee Alina Golda feels right at home in the reptile zoo. There are special spooky tours for Halloween. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Employee Alina Golda feels right at home in the reptile zoo. There are special spooky tours for Halloween.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Just in time for Halloween, there are other spooky new arrivals to marvel at - in addition to the Cape bird snakes. "Black widows hatched a few days ago, and the desert horned vipers and banana spiders have also given birth," explains the doctor. Highlights of every tour are a look at the spitting spitting cobra and "Olga" - probably the largest toad in Austria.

The golden spitting cobra spits venom at its victims. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The golden spitting cobra spits venom at its victims.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

On October 31, Kley invites interested visitors to take part in spooky Halloween tours. A tour for all age groups starts at 4 pm, followed by a tour for adults only at 5.30 pm.

Nils Kley with "Olga", probably the largest toad in Austria (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Nils Kley with "Olga", probably the largest toad in Austria
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

 "That leaves room for stories and sayings that are absolutely not for children," he laughs. Registration is required for both events.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf