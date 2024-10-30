This is the scariest Halloween place in Salzburg

"They're good, but I'm a bit cautious." Nils Kley has a soft spot for poisonous animals and looks at every inhabitant of his reptile zoo almost tenderly. But even the vet has respect for his latest additions. After all, there is still no antidote to the venom of the Cape bird snake. "The well-known German biologist Robert Mertens died after being bitten by one of the specimens he kept," says Kley dryly. Immediately afterwards, he opens the snakes' terrarium, grabs a pair of tongs and feeds them from a safe distance. "There are white mice," he explains.