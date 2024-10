How Asian airlines are flooding the European market

In the first half of the year, AUA already recorded a decline in earnings. Although the third quarter went well and revenue increased by around 6 percent, flight irregularities had a greater impact. "The temporary cancellations of connections to the Middle East, which are very important for us, are particularly painful," says AUA CEO Annette Mann. This affects the routes to Tel Aviv, Amman, Erbil and Tehran. The Middle East destinations have historically been of great importance for the Lufthansa subsidiary, and the domestic airline is the one most affected by the unrest within the Group.