Mühlviertel MP expects to make a comeback

More than 5000 preferential votes were not enough

Normally, parties do something like this to double-secure an entry. In Jach's case, however, this was not successful. Despite more than 5000 preferential votes, the ÖVP's result was not enough - Jachs lost her seat in the House. State Secretary Claudia Plakolm was ranked ahead of her on the provincial list and the Mayor of Altenberg, Michael "Mike" Hammer, came second. It worked out well for both of them.