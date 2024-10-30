East Tyrolean Hella opens new training center

The family-owned company Hella from Abfaltersbach, which has specialized in the production of light and weather protection systems for many years, has reached another milestone. A new campus is now being built at the Geislingen site near Stuttgart. A new training center has been built on 800 square meters, which includes an assembly house for practical training, a product training room and a conference room. A particular highlight of the new premises is the brand experience room, which was presented at the world's leading trade fair for roller shutters and doors.