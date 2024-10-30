Campus in Germany
East Tyrolean Hella opens new training center
Training and presentations are now being held at its branch in Germany. The plant is of particular importance to the East Tyrolean company and has become a central point in the company's international operations.
The family-owned company Hella from Abfaltersbach, which has specialized in the production of light and weather protection systems for many years, has reached another milestone. A new campus is now being built at the Geislingen site near Stuttgart. A new training center has been built on 800 square meters, which includes an assembly house for practical training, a product training room and a conference room. A particular highlight of the new premises is the brand experience room, which was presented at the world's leading trade fair for roller shutters and doors.
From now on, partner companies can use the campus to introduce their sales staff to the Hella quality brand and its products. Over one million euros were invested in the one-year construction project.
As an Austrian family business, it gave us access to the German market when we took over Rau Arabella in 2004.
Hella-Geschäftsführer Andreas Kraler
For Managing Director Andreas Kraler, the plant in Geislingen has a special significance: "As an Austrian family business, it gave us access to the German market when we took over Rau Arabella in 2004." The site is also the hub for the Hella Group's logistics and, subsequently, for international plant traffic. The Germany-wide sales service center for the specialist retail sales channel also operates from Geislingen. The traditional East Tyrolean company operates a total of four plants.
