Farmers discovered an extinct bird in a field

Almost 100 hectares, 22 family farms: that was the starting position for land consolidation in Reithfeld in the district of Melk, also known in agricultural jargon as land consolidation for more efficient farming. So the farmers and chairman Richard Luger got down to (eco-)action. Because a central point of this work in the fields and meadows was also the preservation of the habitat of hares, partridges, pheasants and hedgehogs. 110 trees and 600 shrubs will improve the microclimate from now on.