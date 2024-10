Special municipal council after expenses scandal in Graz

It is now fixed: following the "Steirerkrone" revelations about the expenses scandal involving former Graz FPÖ leader Mario Eustacchio, there will now be a special meeting of the Graz municipal council. As reported, the former deputy mayor is said to have been extremely creative in his use of the tax money he was entitled to from "municipal funds" - the items that appear in the file of the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt range from skiing vacations in Salzburg to expensive wines and carnival costumes.