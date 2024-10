Ukraine with massive problems in Donetsk

Reasons for Russia's advance

Marchenko cited several reasons for the Russian advance: "Firstly, there is a lack of ammunition and weapons, secondly, there is a lack of people, there are no people, no replacements, the soldiers are tired, they cannot cover the front line where they are," complained the Major General. In addition, the command is not optimal. At the beginning of the war, Marchenko became known for his successful defense of the southern Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson.