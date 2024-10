Lochauer continue their run of success

However, the coach also knows that the Elite League is the ultimate goal for the team from Leiblachtal. Because despite the sporting success, it's not all utter bliss. "We've only been training on the small artificial pitch for weeks because the main pitch doesn't have floodlights. We often have to share the pitch with a second team," says Akdeniz, who is hoping that the municipality will help the club in the form of a training ground.