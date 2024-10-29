368 refugees stopped in seven days

Almost 3000 migrants this year

In the fall of 2023, the series of large-scale apprehensions is over. At the beginning of this year, often less than 20 migrants were stranded in Burgenland every seven days. By the summer of 2024, however, the number of arrivals had increased again. In the weeks from August 5 to mid-October, 149, 89, 143, 137, 150, 191, 295, 161, 211 and 308 migrants were registered. The high point so far in 2024 was last week from October 21 to 27. 368 arrivals were reported. This means that a total of 2945 refugees have arrived in Burgenland this year. 27 smugglers were stopped and arrested.