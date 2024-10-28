Up-and-coming talent
Burgenland industry honors apprentices
The "Young Stars of Industry" were once again awarded at a gala evening at the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce. Apprentices with outstanding achievements are brought before the curtain in this way.
They are regarded as the young stars of domestic industry and beacons of hope in times when there is much talk of a shortage of skilled workers: 76 apprentices were rewarded for outstanding achievements over four years of training. Together with the 20 training companies, they were honored as "Young Stars of Industry". Christoph Blum, Chairman of the Industry Division, emphasized that the award is a symbol of great appreciation for achievements: "When I look at these apprentices, I am not worried about the future."
According to Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth, the demand for such skilled workers will continue to increase in the coming years. Industry in Burgenland is currently training over 265 apprentices in 38 training companies. "It is particularly pleasing that the total number of apprentices in Burgenland has risen," said Wirth. The Industry Division has launched numerous initiatives to arouse interest in apprenticeships. For example, cooperation between schools and companies is promoted as part of a career orientation campaign.
