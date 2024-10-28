Burgenland industry honors apprentices

They are regarded as the young stars of domestic industry and beacons of hope in times when there is much talk of a shortage of skilled workers: 76 apprentices were rewarded for outstanding achievements over four years of training. Together with the 20 training companies, they were honored as "Young Stars of Industry". Christoph Blum, Chairman of the Industry Division, emphasized that the award is a symbol of great appreciation for achievements: "When I look at these apprentices, I am not worried about the future."