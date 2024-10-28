Cannabis abandoned
14-year-old died of an overdose: suspended sentence
Major media uproar on March 4: the body of a 14-year-old girl from Lower Austria was found in the apartment of a 27-year-old man in Vienna. She died of an overdose. The older Afghan is now serving a suspended sentence - which has nothing to do with the girl's death. But with a few grams of cannabis that he gave her ...
"I would like to emphasize that we are not conducting a murder trial here," says Mr. Rat on the second day of the trial against a 27-year-old. He is the Afghan in whose apartment the body of a 14-year-old girl was found on March 4. However, the girl's death is not an issue in the Vienna Regional Court.
Small amount of cannabis handed over
The young refugee is charged with providing the minor with narcotics - but already a few days before the terrible incident. The 14-year-old had asked the Afghan on the Danube Canal whether he had any cannabis with him. They went to his apartment in Vienna-Simmering, where he gave her the drugs. They met there again on the night of March 4.
I don't really care how old she looked. I'm convinced that she told you she was 15 or 16.
However, the 27-year-old had nothing to do with the overdose that killed the girl there - the public prosecutor's office dropped the case. There were also no signs of sexual assault. The accused always claimed that the sexual intercourse had been consensual. In the end, two offenses under the Narcotic Substances Act remained: supplying to minors and possession.
Conditional prison sentence
As a result, he has now been sentenced by a single judge to a conditional prison sentence of six months. Although he claimed during the first day of the trial that he thought she was over 18 years old and even produced a witness, the judge did not believe him: "I don't really care how old she looked. I am convinced that she told you that she was 15 or 16." This is what the Afghan testified to the police ...
Because the 27-year-old appeared in court without a lawyer, the verdict is not yet final.
