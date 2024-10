Mr. Judge and his numerous works of art

Nötscher Kreis meets modernity

At the Villa for forest in Klagenfurt, the Rosentaler, who bases his works on the Nötscher Kreis, is showing numerous portraits of Carinthians. "But they are not classic portraits, they are all given a modern touch. After all, who would expect someone to have a yellow or purple line on their face?" says Kogelnig in an interview with the "Kärntner Krone" newspaper.