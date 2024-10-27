In the mountains of hell
Viennese woman (37) slipped and fell 60 meters
The conditions in the mountains are treacherous at the moment because the ground is very damp and therefore slippery. On the Brunnkogel in Ebensee (Upper Austria), this was precisely the fate of a 36-year-old Viennese woman. She slipped on the descent and fell 60 meters into a ditch.
The 36-year-old from Vienna was hiking with her mother (64) from Gmunden and her partner (51) from Taferlklaussee towards the 1708-metre-high Brunnkogel in the Höllengebirge mountains at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The tour took them past the Hochleckenhaus and on towards the summit. For the descent, the 36-year-old planned to take an alpine trail in the Spielberg area to return to the Taferlklaussee.
Crashed backwards
The tour on the descent requires alpine experience and extreme surefootedness. The 51-year-old climbed a steep step ahead, the 36-year-old followed him and slipped with one foot in the soft, damp ground. As a result, she fell backwards about 60 meters into a steep ditch. She suffered serious injuries. Her companions immediately called the emergency services and climbed down to her to provide first aid.
To hospital in Salzburg
The crew of the emergency helicopter "Christophorus 6" quickly found the seriously injured woman and was able to rescue her from the ditch using a rope rescue and fly her to hospital in Salzburg. Two ascending mountain rescuers and an alpine policeman were able to find the 64-year-old and the 51-year-old shortly before nightfall and escort them safely to the climb at the foot of the wall, where the mountain rescue team picked them up and brought them down to the valley. The two relatives were uninjured - but suffered a shock.
