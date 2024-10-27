Viennese woman (37) slipped and fell 60 meters

To hospital in Salzburg

The crew of the emergency helicopter "Christophorus 6" quickly found the seriously injured woman and was able to rescue her from the ditch using a rope rescue and fly her to hospital in Salzburg. Two ascending mountain rescuers and an alpine policeman were able to find the 64-year-old and the 51-year-old shortly before nightfall and escort them safely to the climb at the foot of the wall, where the mountain rescue team picked them up and brought them down to the valley. The two relatives were uninjured - but suffered a shock.