“Probably the greatest moment in my life”

What role does new coach Julian Schuster play in this?

A very big one. I've known Julian for a relatively long time and have played with him. The way he communicates with us hasn't changed much. His speeches are really great, he reaches the team really well. So he plays a big part in the fact that things are going so well for us at the moment.

How do you have to act in Leipzig to take something away from there?

We have to bring the basic virtues back onto the pitch at the weekend. But not just against Leipzig, but against every opponent. In other words, be effective on the ball, be compact, give Leipzig few chances - and of course don't hide when we have the ball. Because we have quality and we have to make the most of it.