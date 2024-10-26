Vorteilswelt
ÖFB star on cloud nine

“Probably the greatest moment in my life”

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 06:30

Team defender Philipp "Air" Lienhart on his new role as a goalscorer and dad, the top match in Leipzig and the first very complicated half of the year, which was one of the most difficult times of his career.

"Krone": Basketball legend Michael Jordan was nicknamed "His Airness" because of his jumping ability. What do your team-mates call you after your three most recent headers, in which you had an impressive aerial stand?
Philipp Lienhart: I've had to listen to one or two jokes about what's wrong with me now, how I've suddenly become a goal scorer (laughs). But I haven't been given a new nickname yet.

Is Michael Gregoritsch already a bit worried that he'll lose his status as a goalscorer to you?
I hope he does (grins). No, joking aside, Gregoritsch will continue to score goals - but hopefully I will too.

Air Lienhart's first strike: the 2:0 in the Nations League against Kazakhstan. Final score: 4:0. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Air Lienhart's first strike: the 2:0 in the Nations League against Kazakhstan. Final score: 4:0.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

What were the perfect ingredients from Romano Schmid, Vincenzo Grifo and yourself for these three headed goals?
I think the right ingredients were good crosses, good runs and good headers. I have to say that their crosses were really good. I think my approach and run-in behavior was also good. All in all, I think they were really nice goals.

What is your beauty ranking of these three goals and which goal was the most important?
The most beautiful was perhaps the one against Norway, because I headed it into the far corner and the ball fell in really nicely at the back. But I think all three were important, so I wouldn't rank them.

Erling Haaland was also amazed. One level above the soccer superstar, Lienhart headed the 3:1 in the 5:1 Nations League win over Norway. (Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
Erling Haaland was also amazed. One level above the soccer superstar, Lienhart headed the 3:1 in the 5:1 Nations League win over Norway.
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)

Saturday is the top match between Leipzig and Freiburg. What has made SC Freiburg so strong so far this season?
I simply believe that we play very, very well against the ball, are very attacking, start very high. We put our opponents under so much stress early on and hardly give them any room to breathe. Nevertheless, I think we also find very good solutions with the ball. And we stick together, even when things aren't going so well. These are virtues that have characterized SC Freiburg for years. That's why we've made another good start to this season.

Lienhart was delighted with his header against FC Augsburg a week ago. He scored his fourth header against the Fuggerstädter. (Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
Lienhart was delighted with his header against FC Augsburg a week ago. He scored his fourth header against the Fuggerstädter.
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)

What role does new coach Julian Schuster play in this?
A very big one. I've known Julian for a relatively long time and have played with him. The way he communicates with us hasn't changed much. His speeches are really great, he reaches the team really well. So he plays a big part in the fact that things are going so well for us at the moment.

How do you have to act in Leipzig to take something away from there?
We have to bring the basic virtues back onto the pitch at the weekend. But not just against Leipzig, but against every opponent. In other words, be effective on the ball, be compact, give Leipzig few chances - and of course don't hide when we have the ball. Because we have quality and we have to make the most of it.

Lienhart played together with current Freiburg coach Julian Schuster in his first season in Breisgau. Schuster was then assistant coach to Christian Streich from 2018. He has been the "boss" since this season. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Lienhart played together with current Freiburg coach Julian Schuster in his first season in Breisgau. Schuster was then assistant coach to Christian Streich from 2018. He has been the "boss" since this season.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

How grateful are you to be 100 percent fit again after the difficult start to the year with persistent injuries? How much has this time grounded you?
I'm incredibly happy that I can play again and that I'm fit. The last six months have been some of the most difficult in my career. There have always been small setbacks. That brings you back down to earth - you realize once again that there aren't always just good times. That's why I'm even happier now, because it was a really difficult time. But I had really great teammates and a super team of doctors and physios in Freiburg.

Did you become a dad for the first time at the beginning of September? How did that make you a bit stronger? And what makes a baby so magical?
Becoming a dad is one of the greatest things there is. It's really hard to describe the emotions I experienced at the birth. It was probably the greatest moment of my life. My wife and I are really proud and happy that everything went well. Now I have one more person at home who is keeping their fingers crossed for me, so it makes me even stronger (grins).

