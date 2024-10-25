High above the water: Linz’s “Golden Gate” opens

"City and province pull together"

Governor Thomas Stelzer: "Good things come to those who wait. The bridge is the first visible sign that we in Upper Austria are also equipped for the mobility of the future. It is also a sign of the importance of this infrastructure project for Linz and Upper Austria that the city and the province are pulling together and paying heavily for the fourth Danube bridge and the West Ring. This is possible because there is agreement and support across party and regional authorities. This cooperation is a trademark of Upper Austria, it is what has made us strong in the past and will hopefully continue to make us strong in the future."