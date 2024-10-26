Lack of snow means Ländle duo start in Sölden

Only depot snow and plus degrees

A lack of snow now ensured that the Ländle duo could still push themselves out of the starting gate at the World Cup opener. The two 20-year-olds were actually supposed to fly to Kåbadlis in Sweden for training on Monday - but there is currently no snow there apart from the depots created in spring. But there are plus degrees. So the trip was canceled without further ado and Vici and Angie can now enjoy carving their first tracks on the racing slope at Rettenbachferner.