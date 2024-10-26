Change of plans
Lack of snow means Ländle duo start in Sölden
Last Wednesday, the ÖSV team allocated the last tickets for the World Cup opener in Sölden. One Ländle duo, Victoria Olivier and Angelina Salzgeber, narrowly missed out. However, a lack of snow means that the two 20-year-olds will still be able to push themselves out of the starting gate on the Rettenbachferner on Saturday.
In the ÖSV internal qualification for the starting places for the World Cup opening in Sölden, the two Vorarlberg skiers Victoria Olivier and Angelina Salzgeber had to narrowly beat their teammates Katharina Truppe, Katharina Huber and Lisa Hörhager.
In the case of downhill junior world champion Olivier, it was only a paltry eight hundredths of a second off her debut on the Rettenbachferner.
Only depot snow and plus degrees
A lack of snow now ensured that the Ländle duo could still push themselves out of the starting gate at the World Cup opener. The two 20-year-olds were actually supposed to fly to Kåbadlis in Sweden for training on Monday - but there is currently no snow there apart from the depots created in spring. But there are plus degrees. So the trip was canceled without further ado and Vici and Angie can now enjoy carving their first tracks on the racing slope at Rettenbachferner.
Third appearance - after a tough time
And the third forerunner will also be from Vorarlberg - Angelina's sister Amanda Salzgeber. It will be the 22-year-old's third appearance in Sölden. The Bartholomäberg native was already able to get a taste of the World Cup air at the opening in October 2019 and 2020. This was followed by difficult times with injuries and illnesses, and the career of the Youth Olympic champion was on the brink of collapse. But now "Mandy" is back - hopefully stronger and faster than ever before.
