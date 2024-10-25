Greenpeace warns of dilapidated Russian oil tankers

Tankers insufficiently insured against oil spills

The transfer of cargo on the open sea is a particularly risky maneuver, Greenpeace announced. The 192 ships listed are the most dangerous oil tankers in the so-called Russian shadow fleet. In addition, the tankers have not yet been on any sanctions list. Greenpeace warned that the entire German Baltic Sea coast would be at risk in the event of an accident in the Kadet Channel north-east of Mecklenburg Bay. All tankers are inadequately insured against the consequences of an oil spill.