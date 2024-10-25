Next chapter in the Bolzano thriller for the Eisbullen

The first ten match days confirm it: In the Ice Hockey League, the path to the 2024/25 title is firmly through Bolzano! The South Tyroleans already have nine wins and are five points ahead of Graz, six ahead of Fehervar and seven ahead of champions Salzburg after their clear 7:2 win at KAC on Wednesday. Who open the next chapter in the Bolzano thriller today in the ice wave against the league leaders. "At the moment, you can't play against a better team in the league. As always, a hot, emotional duel awaits us there," emphasizes defenceman Paul Stapelfeldt, who scrambled onto the bus to South Tyrol with the Bulls (center Rowe is still out) on Thursday. Where they had eliminated Halmo, Gazley and Co. in the semi-finals in the spring with an overtime 3:2 in game seven.