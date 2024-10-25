Vorteilswelt
League hit

Next chapter in the Bolzano thriller for the Eisbullen

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 12:30

Ice hockey league champions Salzburg will be put to the test today in South Tyrol at Bolzano. Paul Stapelfeldt knows the strength of the opponent: "At the moment you can't play against a better team"

0 Kommentare

The first ten match days confirm it: In the Ice Hockey League, the path to the 2024/25 title is firmly through Bolzano! The South Tyroleans already have nine wins and are five points ahead of Graz, six ahead of Fehervar and seven ahead of champions Salzburg after their clear 7:2 win at KAC on Wednesday. Who open the next chapter in the Bolzano thriller today in the ice wave against the league leaders. "At the moment, you can't play against a better team in the league. As always, a hot, emotional duel awaits us there," emphasizes defenceman Paul Stapelfeldt, who scrambled onto the bus to South Tyrol with the Bulls (center Rowe is still out) on Thursday. Where they had eliminated Halmo, Gazley and Co. in the semi-finals in the spring with an overtime 3:2 in game seven.

Zell's Polar Bears won their fifth Alps League game in a row, but had to go into overtime at Unterland. Johansson (after suspension) scored to make it 3-2.

ICE Hockey League: Friday: Bolzano - RB Salzburg, Pustertal - Ljubljana (both 19.45), KAC - Fehervar, Villach - Linz (both 19.15), Graz - Asiago, Vorarlberg - Vienna Caps (both 19.30).

Alps Hockey League: Unterland Cavaliers - Zeller Eisbären 2:3 n. V. (1:2, 1:0, 0:0). 1:0 (14.) Samitis, 1:1 (15.) McLeod (SH), 1:2 (20.) Putnik, 2:2 (32.) Remolato, 2:3 (62.) Johansson. - Furthermore: Ritten - Kitzbühel 2:6 (1:2, 0:0, 1:4), Wipptal Broncos - Gröden 1:3 (0:0, 1:3, 0:0), Jesenice - Meran 9:0 (4:0, 4:0, 1:0). - Today: Red Bull Juniors - Celje (19.15).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
