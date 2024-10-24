Turkey suspects PKK behind Ankara attack

Conflict with the PKK began in the 1980s

The PKK has been fighting against the Turkish state since the 1980s and has repeatedly carried out attacks. It is classified as a terrorist organization by Ankara, the EU and the USA. Turkey regularly launches military operations against the PKK, whose headquarters are located in the Kandil Mountains in northern Iraq, and the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG in Syria. The YPG leads the SDF and is regarded by Ankara as an offshoot of the PKK.