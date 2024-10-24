Five people killed
Turkey suspects PKK behind Ankara attack
Five people died in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday when two people carried out an attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries defense company. According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, one man and one woman are believed to be members of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
The PKK itself has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Five people were killed in the terrorist attack on one of Turkey's most important arms companies on Wednesday, most of them employees of the company. A further 22 people were injured.
Dozens of attacks by Turkey on "PKK" targets
According to the Ministry of Defense, Turkey has since attacked 47 "PKK targets" in northern Iraq and northern Syria. According to Defence Minister Yasar Güler, numerous "terrorists have been neutralized".
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by Kurdish militias, wrote that Turkey had attacked civilian infrastructure, gatherings of people and security forces in northern and eastern Syria. At least twelve civilians were killed and 25 other people were injured, some of them seriously.
Conflict with the PKK began in the 1980s
The PKK has been fighting against the Turkish state since the 1980s and has repeatedly carried out attacks. It is classified as a terrorist organization by Ankara, the EU and the USA. Turkey regularly launches military operations against the PKK, whose headquarters are located in the Kandil Mountains in northern Iraq, and the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG in Syria. The YPG leads the SDF and is regarded by Ankara as an offshoot of the PKK.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.