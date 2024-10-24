Funerals: What is really important to relatives

Urn burial is gaining in importance

And what is the trend in the type of funeral? In the past five years, urn burials have become increasingly popular as a form of burial. "This is also due to the pandemic," says Martin Dobretsberger, master of the regional guild in Upper Austria. Burials in the ground, on the other hand, have become less important.

Memorials have also gained in importance: For 31 percent, the possibility of making a piece of jewelry from the ashes of the deceased is of interest.