Satisfaction is high
Funerals: What is really important to relatives
In the most difficult time of life, the bereaved value empathy and direct contact with the funeral director - as a large-scale survey shows. And which types of funeral are currently in vogue.
Around All Saints' Day, the otherwise often suppressed topic of death comes back into focus. The WKO has taken this as an opportunity to conduct a survey focusing on funerals, their significance for people, wishes and trends. The results: When planning and preparing for a funeral, Austrians do not want to do without personal advice; only ten percent would be prepared to order a funeral online in conjunction with a telephone call. Personal contact is also important for young people (aged 18 to 29).
The survey also asked what people remember positively about a funeral, with perfect organization standing out in particular, as well as appropriate speeches and a respectful farewell as part of a dignified ceremony. Only much further down the list are flower arrangements and the funeral reception. Only four percent reported negative experiences.
We accompany and support grieving relatives in the most difficult times of their lives. We are at their side as fellow human beings, as service providers and as advisors.
Martin Dobretsberger, Landesinnungsmeister in Oberösterreich
When asked specifically about their collaboration with the funeral director, 27% said that everything went well. Many particularly remember the empathy. The consequence of this is a particularly high level of loyalty: 83% would use the same funeral home again. Customers attach particular importance to transparent information about costs, empathetic staff and comprehensive organization.
Urn burial is gaining in importance
And what is the trend in the type of funeral? In the past five years, urn burials have become increasingly popular as a form of burial. "This is also due to the pandemic," says Martin Dobretsberger, master of the regional guild in Upper Austria. Burials in the ground, on the other hand, have become less important.
Memorials have also gained in importance: For 31 percent, the possibility of making a piece of jewelry from the ashes of the deceased is of interest.
