Working together for men’s health

Changes in the prostate

In the case of benign prostate enlargement, the prostate can grow from the size of a chestnut to the size of an orange. The reason for this is the increase in prostate cells. The tissue does not grow into other structures, as is the case with prostate cancer, and is therefore neither a form of cancer nor a precursor. However, the increase in volume is often accompanied by problems urinating, as the urethra is surrounded by the prostate and thus constricted. It is recommended that any symptoms occurring are clarified by a doctor at an early stage.