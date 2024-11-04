Targeted support
Working together for men’s health
Men's health is still often a taboo subject these days and is rarely discussed in public. However, prostate enlargement, erectile dysfunction or hormonal imbalance affect almost every man at some point in his life. You don't have to change your entire lifestyle, because even small and continuous changes can have a big impact in the long term. If you think about tomorrow sooner, you can do your body good and make provisions for later.
Changes in the prostate
In the case of benign prostate enlargement, the prostate can grow from the size of a chestnut to the size of an orange. The reason for this is the increase in prostate cells. The tissue does not grow into other structures, as is the case with prostate cancer, and is therefore neither a form of cancer nor a precursor. However, the increase in volume is often accompanied by problems urinating, as the urethra is surrounded by the prostate and thus constricted. It is recommended that any symptoms occurring are clarified by a doctor at an early stage.
These are the risk factors
A man's age is the biggest known risk factor for benign prostate enlargement. This is because it can be detected more frequently from the age of 50. However, enlargement is not always associated with health restrictions. The male hormone balance also plays a key role in its development. Other risk factors are presumably obesity and smoking. Benign prostate enlargement can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet and regular exercise. The triggers for benign prostatic hyperplasia have not yet been conclusively investigated.
The male powerhouse
As the first changes in the prostate in terms of benign enlargement can already be detected before the age of 50, early support of the bladder and prostate with MULTIprosti® from Genericon is recommended.
MULTIprosti® is the comprehensive nutrient combination with extracts of saw palmetto fruit, pomegranate, ginseng root, Styrian pumpkin seed oil PGI, L-arginine, zinc, selenium and vitamin B6 for today's health-conscious man. The extract of the saw palmetto fruit has been a popular herbal remedy for urinary tract infections and prostate problems for many centuries and is used, among other things, for a weak urinary flow, nocturnal urge to urinate or the feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.