State sports chief warns! Carinthia threatens to stop events

"Can't guarantee any funding"

Which entails a rat's tail. Because if event organizers no longer receive anything from the city, they run to the state. "I've sent our clubs an email encouraging them to try new approaches, such as finding other sponsors to organize events. And apart from that, they need to get back to their traditional sporting activities. We cannot guarantee any funding at the moment. The current situation can also have existential consequences for clubs," explains Provincial Sports Director Arno Arthofer.