State sports chief warns! Carinthia threatens to stop events
Carinthia's regional sports director Arno Arthofer warns the clubs by email about the mega cuts - and says: "The current situation can also have existential consequences." How much has to be saved, which event requests he has already had to cancel and what solutions are available:
Raid the piggy bank. Tighten your belt. Turn over every penny twice. . .
Carinthia's sports clubs, especially Klagenfurt's, are probably sick of hearing these unspeakable phrases. As is well known, the provincial capital has to make massive savings and can only stage events that have already been contractually agreed (such as the Ironman etc.).
1.2 million euros
And now the state is also sounding the alarm! Especially as nine percent of the current sports budget has to be cut for 2025 - which amounts to a total of around 1.2 million euros. This will be decided in the state parliament in mid-December.
"Can't guarantee any funding"
Which entails a rat's tail. Because if event organizers no longer receive anything from the city, they run to the state. "I've sent our clubs an email encouraging them to try new approaches, such as finding other sponsors to organize events. And apart from that, they need to get back to their traditional sporting activities. We cannot guarantee any funding at the moment. The current situation can also have existential consequences for clubs," explains Provincial Sports Director Arno Arthofer.
The plan to host the European Games (with beach volleyball & co.) in Carinthia fell through due to cost-cutting measures. So did the latest offer to have the Tour of Austria cycle through our province! The World Games in the Sportpark are wobbling, major women's ice hockey events (such as this year's World Championships in Klagenfurt) can no longer simply go ahead - yes, even "smaller" events such as the European Archery Championships in Moosburg or the World Stocksport Championships at Lake Goggausee.
"Hanging by a thread"
Arthofer: "It all encourages young talent, brings money to tourism, but hangs by a thread!" And brings us back to an unspeakable expression: This is probably saving money at the wrong end.
