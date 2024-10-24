Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

1.2 million euros

State sports chief warns! Carinthia threatens to stop events

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 10:59

Carinthia's regional sports director Arno Arthofer warns the clubs by email about the mega cuts - and says: "The current situation can also have existential consequences." How much has to be saved, which event requests he has already had to cancel and what solutions are available: 

0 Kommentare

Raid the piggy bank. Tighten your belt. Turn over every penny twice. . .

Carinthia's sports clubs, especially Klagenfurt's, are probably sick of hearing these unspeakable phrases. As is well known, the provincial capital has to make massive savings and can only stage events that have already been contractually agreed (such as the Ironman etc.).

1.2 million euros
And now the state is also sounding the alarm! Especially as nine percent of the current sports budget has to be cut for 2025 - which amounts to a total of around 1.2 million euros. This will be decided in the state parliament in mid-December.

Arno Arthofer in conversation with the "Krone" newspaper (Bild: JOMO KG)
Arno Arthofer in conversation with the "Krone" newspaper
(Bild: JOMO KG)

"Can't guarantee any funding"
Which entails a rat's tail. Because if event organizers no longer receive anything from the city, they run to the state. "I've sent our clubs an email encouraging them to try new approaches, such as finding other sponsors to organize events. And apart from that, they need to get back to their traditional sporting activities. We cannot guarantee any funding at the moment. The current situation can also have existential consequences for clubs," explains Provincial Sports Director Arno Arthofer.

The plan to host the European Games (with beach volleyball & co.) in Carinthia fell through due to cost-cutting measures. So did the latest offer to have the Tour of Austria cycle through our province! The World Games in the Sportpark are wobbling, major women's ice hockey events (such as this year's World Championships in Klagenfurt) can no longer simply go ahead - yes, even "smaller" events such as the European Archery Championships in Moosburg or the World Stocksport Championships at Lake Goggausee.

"Hanging by a thread"
Arthofer: "It all encourages young talent, brings money to tourism, but hangs by a thread!" And brings us back to an unspeakable expression: This is probably saving money at the wrong end.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf