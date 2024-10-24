Gottschalk in Vienna:
“I have never exploited my position of power”
When legendary entertainer Thomas Gottschalk stops off on a reading tour for his book "Unfiltered" these days, it's not just the crowds of fans who flock, but also the press. The 74-year-old knows how to play the public's keyboard too well. The current role: the "old white man", who says with a wink what the majority of people nowadays disagree with. And during his visit to Vienna on Wednesday evening, Gottschalk did not have to be asked for long.
"I'm accused of being stubborn about my age," Gottschalk told the media before his book presentation. After all, there was much debate in Germany about the third autobiography of the TV veteran ("Wetten, dass... ?"). However, Gottschalk did not deny on Wednesday evening that this form of attention certainly helps to sell the book: "At my age, you otherwise have few opportunities to make the headlines: Either you die, which I had no desire to do. Or you beat up your partner, which I didn't feel like doing either."
I find it a bit strange that someone can decide to wake up as a man and go to bed as a woman.
Thomas Gottschalk
The German show presenter emphasized that he had never approached women inappropriately. "I am of the opinion that I have never interfered in things on my TV shows or harassed women who didn't want me to", the 74-year-old emphasized: "I have never taken advantage of my position of power." In his eyes, the responsibility here lies with the men: "It's always up to the men to behave decently - and not up to the women to reject things."
About gendering and Generation Z
Gottschalk devotes the 319 pages of "Ungefiltert" - his third book after "Herbstblond" (2015) and "Herbstbunt" (2019) - to the phenomena of the zeitgeist, which he often criticizes. This ranges from gender stereotyping to Generation Z and its attitudes. But even if the title of his book implies otherwise, he must clearly state: "I was never filtered. I have never claimed that I can no longer say what I think." In the past, however, he may have spoken first and then thought, which is different today.
However, he is and remains skeptical about gendering: "It's not that I refuse. But I don't think it helps people if you genderize in any way." This also applies to the issue of transsexuality. "The fact that someone can decide to wake up as a man and go to bed as a woman, I find that a bit strange." He is simply a conservative bone in his body.
"Wealth certainly doesn't make you happy"
Apart from that, he has also picked up a few words of wisdom in his 74 years of life: "Wealth certainly doesn't make you happy. And a certain level of fame can't be the goal either." And the decades-long Eurovision champion also had a final piece of wisdom for the Austrians: "You may not have the seriousness that I see in Germany."
