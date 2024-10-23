Good reason
Hirscher on the podium? “I don’t think so”
After five years, Marcel Hirscher is returning to the ski circus. The question is whether Austria's most successful skier will be back at the front of the World Cup races in the near future. Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz, who ended his career in January 2023, doesn't think so and gives a good reason why.
Before the giant slalom next weekend in Sölden, it is still not one hundred percent clear whether Hirscher will use the wildcard and compete under the Dutch flag. The Dutch federation caused a stir on Tuesday evening when it issued a press release, but Hirscher's management backtracked shortly afterwards. In the interview with ServusTV, which was broadcast on Monday evening, the 35-year-old also kept a low profile. "Whether I race in Sölden or not, if I'm ready, I'm ready - and if I'm not, I'm not," said Hirscher, almost relaxed. "Having this freedom is just really cool!"
Nevertheless, the eight-time overall World Cup winner Hirscher will soon be back on the slopes. Wildcards make it possible. Before the start of the new season, the FIS introduced a rule that makes it easier for former alpine stars to make a comeback. They no longer have to collect points in lower-class races to be allowed to compete in the World Cup, but can apply for wildcards. And can start comparatively early with bib number 31.
The reason
However, Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz also doubts whether Hirscher can actually race at the front. "I don't believe that Marcel will make it onto the podium in this World Cup season," he told the Swiss daily newspaper "Blick" and gave a good reason: "Not because of the Van Deer material, but because of the start numbers. It will also be damn difficult for such an exceptional athlete to get to the front with a number in the thirties."
Lucas Braathen will also not be able to pose a threat to Marco Odermatt in the giant slalom. "Braathen will even have to start behind Hirscher in Sölden after his transfer from Norway to Brazil," says Feuz.
It remains to be seen whether Hirscher can prove his critics wrong again or whether the 35-year-old will really have a hard time in a World Cup race.
