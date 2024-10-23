Hirscher on the podium? “I don’t think so”

Before the giant slalom next weekend in Sölden, it is still not one hundred percent clear whether Hirscher will use the wildcard and compete under the Dutch flag. The Dutch federation caused a stir on Tuesday evening when it issued a press release, but Hirscher's management backtracked shortly afterwards. In the interview with ServusTV, which was broadcast on Monday evening, the 35-year-old also kept a low profile. "Whether I race in Sölden or not, if I'm ready, I'm ready - and if I'm not, I'm not," said Hirscher, almost relaxed. "Having this freedom is just really cool!"