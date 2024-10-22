Government formation: Van der Bellen commissions ÖVP

Austria is a democratic republic, the law comes from the people. And the people are "all of us", said the Federal President. No one could claim the whole people for themselves, every vote counted equally, Van der Bellen continued. The head of state emphasized that the election result meant that at least two of the larger parties would have to work together: "Until now, it has traditionally been the case that the Federal President has given the party with the most votes the task of forming a government. But I didn't do that this time because nobody wants to work with the party with the most votes."