How Squid Game becomes a Halloween hit

The fact is: money is spent on Halloween. Whether it's decorating with spiders, decorative pumpkins and lighting elements or dressing up - the average individual spend of our compatriots is 45 euros per person. So the buying mood is on the upswing. And the spookier, the better. "The Upper Austrian retail sector expects total spending of around nine million euros for Halloween," says Martin Sonntag, Chairman of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce's Retail Division.