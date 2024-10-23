Real sales hit
How Squid Game becomes a Halloween hit
Candy, decorative pumpkins, spiders and other scary stuff - a lot of money is spent around October 31. What's hot this year and how much money we spend on our costumes.
It wasn't such a big topic 20 years ago, but Halloween has now arrived in this country too. "Classic costumes such as vampires, witches or zombies through to horror clowns such as Pennywise, Joker or Harlequin costumes and characters from the Addams Family and Harry Potter are a real hit with us," says Erika Voit, employee of the Linz costume rental shop.
Halloween is like carnival, only scarier
Individual masks are available for 14 euros, complete costumes cost up to 80 euros. "Squid Game is also very popular with young people at the moment. It's basically like carnival, only much scarier," says Voit.
The fact is: money is spent on Halloween. Whether it's decorating with spiders, decorative pumpkins and lighting elements or dressing up - the average individual spend of our compatriots is 45 euros per person. So the buying mood is on the upswing. And the spookier, the better. "The Upper Austrian retail sector expects total spending of around nine million euros for Halloween," says Martin Sonntag, Chairman of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce's Retail Division.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.