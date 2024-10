Restaurateur divests himself of his restaurants and cafés

"We are pleased to announce that KaBB GmbH has divested itself of all its gastronomic investments. We would therefore ask you to direct any inquiries regarding the various businesses to the new owners, who can be found in the company register. Managing Director Philipp Kaufmann: "It is in the nature of our business model to acquire companies, support them and ultimately sell them on, which is what has now happened. I wish the new operators all the best and every success for the future." With this press release, multi-restaurateur Philipp Kaufmann has now taken himself out of the game after the countless inconsistencies of recent weeks and months.