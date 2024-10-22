Vorteilswelt
After a long illness

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno dies

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 12:34

The British heavy metal band Iron Maiden is mourning the death of its former singer Paul Di'Anno. The frontman, who sang on the first two albums "Iron Maiden" and "Killers", died at the age of 66 at his home in Salisbury. 

This was announced by his record company Conquest Records on Monday evening, citing Di'Anno's family. The musician had been struggling with health problems for some time and most recently performed concerts in a wheelchair.

 "Contribution to Iron Maiden was immense"
"We are all deeply saddened," said a statement from Iron Maiden. "Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense, he set us on the path we've been on as a band for almost five decades now. His pioneering presence as frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be remembered fondly not only by us but by fans around the world."

Excessive lifestyle
Paul Di'Anno was born in Chingford, East London. In 1978, bassist and band leader Steve Harris recruited him to Iron Maiden. The band initially caused a stir in the club scene. In 1980, the debut album "Iron Maiden" was released, with which the British band became known throughout Europe and became leading representatives of the so-called New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. After the second album "Killers", the band parted ways with Di'Anno.

He later admitted that his excessive lifestyle with alcohol and drugs was the reason for the break-up. He was replaced by Bruce Dickinson, who is still with the band today, with an interruption in the 90s.

The frontman, who sang on the first two albums "Iron Maiden" and "Killers", died at the age of 66 at his home in Salisbury. (Bild: www.viennareport.at/LFI / Avalon)
The frontman, who sang on the first two albums "Iron Maiden" and "Killers", died at the age of 66 at his home in Salisbury.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/LFI / Avalon)

In contact until the end
Di'Anno began a solo career, which did not bring him much success, while Iron Maiden became one of the most successful heavy metal bands in music history. He also sang in the bands Battlezone and Killers. Di'Anno was married five times and fathered six children. He remained in contact with his former bandmates until the end.

"It's just so sad that he's gone," said Steve Harris. "We wrote to each other recently, it was about (our favorite soccer club) West Ham and the ups and downs. At least he was still performing whenever he could until just before he died. That's what kept him going. We will all miss him. Rest in peace, mate."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

