Cool competition!
With the “Krone” to the Ski World Cup opener in Sölden
The countdown to the start of the 2024/25 Ski World Cup season is on. Do you want to be up close at the start in Sölden? The "Tiroler Krone" makes it possible and is giving away VIP tickets as well as normal tickets. Take part now!
It's all set! The new World Cup season starts next weekend in Sölden. With a women's giant slalom (Saturday, October 26) and a men's giant slalom (Sunday, October 27). And this season has plenty of news to offer(the "Krone" reported).
Will Marcel Hirscher be making a comeback?
For example, there are "wildcards" for the first time. The most prominent beneficiary of this innovation is none other than Marcel Hirscher, who will be racing for the Netherlands this season. However, it is not yet clear whether he will be in Sölden.
Incidentally, Sölden is only one of three venues (the other two are Levi and Gurgl) where the ladies and men will be competing at the same time.
How to take part in the "Krone" competition
And you can be there live! The "Tiroler Krone" is giving away 1 x 2 VIP tickets and 5 x 2 "normal" admission tickets for Saturday, October 26 and 2 x 2 VIP tickets and 5 x 2 "normal" admission tickets for Sunday, October 27.
All those who would like to take part in the competition should simply fill in the form below by October 24 at 9 am. GOOD LUCK!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
