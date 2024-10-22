Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cool competition!

With the “Krone” to the Ski World Cup opener in Sölden

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 17:00

The countdown to the start of the 2024/25 Ski World Cup season is on. Do you want to be up close at the start in Sölden? The "Tiroler Krone" makes it possible and is giving away VIP tickets as well as normal tickets. Take part now!

0 Kommentare

It's all set! The new World Cup season starts next weekend in Sölden. With a women's giant slalom (Saturday, October 26) and a men's giant slalom (Sunday, October 27). And this season has plenty of news to offer(the "Krone" reported).

Will Marcel Hirscher be making a comeback?
For example, there are "wildcards" for the first time. The most prominent beneficiary of this innovation is none other than Marcel Hirscher, who will be racing for the Netherlands this season. However, it is not yet clear whether he will be in Sölden.

Incidentally, Sölden is only one of three venues (the other two are Levi and Gurgl) where the ladies and men will be competing at the same time.

How to take part in the "Krone" competition
And you can be there live! The "Tiroler Krone" is giving away 1 x 2 VIP tickets and 5 x 2 "normal" admission tickets for Saturday, October 26 and 2 x 2 VIP tickets and 5 x 2 "normal" admission tickets for Sunday, October 27.

All those who would like to take part in the competition should simply fill in the form below by October 24 at 9 am. GOOD LUCK! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claus Meinert
Claus Meinert
Porträt von Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf