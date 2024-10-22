Despite good performance
System change! ÖFB legionnaire the big loser?
After a bumpy start to the season, coach Gerardo Seoane has decided to change the playing system at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The big loser in this decision could be ÖFB international Kevin Stöger of all people. The international has shown strong performances so far.
Seoane tried out the new system for the first time in the match against Heidenheim. While Stöger and Alassane Plea had played alongside each other in central attacking midfield in previous matches, the coach only played one player in that position for the first time in the 3-2 win last weekend. And the choice fell on Plea.
While the Frenchman was involved in all three of Gladbach's goals, Stöger was only allowed to play from the 81st minute onwards. The ÖFB international, who only joined the team from Bochum in the summer, has performed well so far. In the first few games, he was an invigorating element in the often pale offense.
System to be retained
"We made this decision in the attacking positions in order to have a little more depth and more one-on-one potential on the wings with Robin Hack and Franck Honorat. Both did us good," said Seoane after the game, explaining the measure and announcing that the system would be retained. This means that Plea and Stöger will have to fight for space in the future and the Frenchman is obviously slightly ahead at the moment.
For Gladbach manager Roland Virkus, this is not a luxury problem, but healthy competition, as he explained to Bild: "We are happy that we have both of them. You can play with them a bit. There will certainly be games where they play together again. Alassane set up all three goals against Heidenheim. Exactly what we expected from him. Now he has to confirm that in an away game."
