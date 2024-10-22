Vorteilswelt
Because of Champions League

Sturm fans move Graz to the Wörthersee

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 10:57

"Home game" in Klagenfurt! Sturm face Portuguese champions Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday. The black and white supporters are only partially happy with the journey via the Pack and have staged a spectacular campaign in the run-up to the game.

0 Kommentare

Many commuters on their way to the Styrian capital today will have rubbed their eyes in amazement. Is Graz now on Lake Wörthersee? At least that's what the addition on the city signs suggests. Before the "home game" in Klagenfurt against Sporting, the Sturm fans carried out a quite remarkable action. They added the words "am Wörthersee?" to several Graz town signs at the entrances to the city.

In the first home match in the "premier class" against Brugge, they expressed their displeasure at the move to Klagenfurt in an impressive manner with dozens of banners. As reported several times, the stadium in Graz does not even come close to meeting the UEFA criteria for Champions League matches, which is why the Austrian double winners have to move to Klagenfurt. For tens of thousands of black and white fans, this means a journey of at least two hours to Lake Wörthersee and back again - and that during the week, when work or school is calling the next day.

