Transparent party coffers, more measures on the Fernpass

For the first time in history, all political groups in Innsbruck's municipal council must disclose what they use the city's funding for. Incidentally, this amounts to 689,700 euros for 2024. In 2019, it was still EUR 880,800 (in 2020, it was reduced to this amount). Divided by 40 municipal councillors, this results in 17,242.50 euros for each. The YES list, for example, then receives this sum multiplied by eight, because that is how many councillors it has. 90 percent of the party funding goes to the parties as election advertising costs and 10 percent goes to the municipal council groups as general party funding.