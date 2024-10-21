Arrests in Hungary
“Armed action” planned on national holiday
Last weekend, Hungarian police arrested a group of young people who, according to media reports, were planning an "armed action" on the Hungarian national holiday on October 23.
Counter-terrorism units responded to information from a US intelligence agency and took the suspects into custody near a beer bar. According to the news portal "Telex", only airsoft weapons were confiscated from them, not firearms.
"Protected persons" were targeted
The Hungarian government has since confirmed to the online portal "Index" that an online group of young people had discussed a planned armed action in the near future. The target of this action would have been protected persons. According to the government's information center, the Hungarian services had received the relevant information from the cooperating American partner service.
The photos and information exchanged in the said online forum would show that the young people behind the organization of the action were planning to acquire and use weapons. The Hungarian uprising against the Soviet occupiers in 1956 is commemorated on October 23.
