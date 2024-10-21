Policy paper
How Vorarlberg is to be made fit for the future
On Monday, the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce presented a policy paper on strengthening the location. According to the paper, there is a lot for the next state government to do.
Coalition talks between the ÖVP and FPÖ have been underway since Monday. However, the representatives of the local economy already have a clear idea of where the future state government needs to focus its efforts. After the Vorarlberg Industrialists' Association had already come up with a "list of demands" two weeks ago, the local Chamber of Commerce has now also presented a policy paper - on the one hand this serves as a guard rail for the economic policy agenda of the interest group in the coming years, but on the other hand it is also intended to be a blueprint for the future state government. The "wish list" is long, the most important demands at a glance:
Reducing bureaucracy: "In order for our companies to have room to breathe, we need a massive acceleration in approval procedures and a significant reduction in laws and directives," emphasizes WKV President Wilfried Hopfner. Directives and laws should be checked for their impact on application before they are issued and should only be passed if absolutely necessary. It is also important to set up a "bureaucracy reduction office" with clearly defined competencies and areas of responsibility.
Ensure a sufficient number of specialists: In view of demographic change, the proportion of people in employment must be kept as high as possible. If more and more people work less, prosperity cannot be maintained, warns Hopfner. As accompanying measures, the WKV is calling for a consistent expansion of childcare and accelerated digitalization.
Regional orders for the local economy: In order to support regional companies, the Chamber would like to see effective measures to ensure that major public contracts primarily benefit local businesses.
If we want to maintain our hard-earned prosperity and counter the shortage of jobs and skilled workers, we need to employ as many people as possible, if only because of demographic trends.
WKV-Präsident Wilfried Hopfner
Promotion of research and development: The WKV wants the transfer of research results and access for companies to the respective networks to be guaranteed as part of the new research strategy currently being developed, so that an active start-up scene can develop in the Ländle.
New parameters for spatial planning and the "Vorarlberg living space": What is required is "future-oriented spatial planning" that meets the changing requirements of people and the economy in the areas of living and working. Among other things, there is a need for increased municipal cooperation, a simplification of procedures and state-wide guidelines for high-density construction in suitable areas. In general, the "national green zone" should be redefined as a "national development zone".
Creation of affordable housing: Affordable property and affordable rents are of central importance for the social and economic development of a region. In addition to targeted financial incentives, it is particularly important to untangle and harmonize the tangle of building regulations and make procedures more efficient. Among other things, the WKV proposes a bonus for high-density construction and a renovation offensive.
Guarantee security of supply and competitive energy prices: The WKV advocates a "technology-open approach" - this is crucial for the expansion of a sustainable energy infrastructure. In addition to the promotion of solar and wind energy, the use of hydrogen technologies must be promoted. "Ultimately, we need more and more targeted investment incentives for companies to use or switch to renewable energy sources," emphasizes WKV Vice President Edi Fischer.
Improved connections in all directions: A double-track connection to the German rail network is elementary for the domestic economy - this should now be implemented quickly and professionally. In addition, the Arlberg line must be expanded, but in the long term it should be an Arlberg base tunnel. Also important: an expansion of the Wolfurt freight terminal.
Another drama like the S18 Lake Constance expressway should be prevented.
WKV-Vizepräsident Edi Fischer
Digitalization and innovation: In order not to lose touch in the face of rapid technological development, the pace of innovation must be increased in a targeted manner. "Our vision is a vibrant innovation ecosystem that builds on our values and virtues and recognizes, tackles and develops new opportunities and possibilities with vision and openness," says WKV Vice President Stefan Hagen.
Education and youth: The Chamber of Commerce supports the state policy goal of making Vorarlberg the "most opportunity-rich living space for children and young people". In addition to school and academic education, vocational training will become more important. It is also important to continue to prioritize apprenticeships, which are so important for Vorarlberg - around 50 percent of young people should continue to opt for dual training in the future.
Despite the many challenges, Hopfner is positive about the future: "Vorarlberg has already mastered a lot. Together and with each other, we will also achieve a lot in the future."
