How Vorarlberg is to be made fit for the future

Ensure a sufficient number of specialists: In view of demographic change, the proportion of people in employment must be kept as high as possible. If more and more people work less, prosperity cannot be maintained, warns Hopfner. As accompanying measures, the WKV is calling for a consistent expansion of childcare and accelerated digitalization.

Regional orders for the local economy: In order to support regional companies, the Chamber would like to see effective measures to ensure that major public contracts primarily benefit local businesses.