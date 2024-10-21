Israel regrets the death of Lebanese soldiers

"Israel is not taking action against the Lebanese army"

"The arrival of a Lebanese army truck was not known to the Israeli army," it said in a statement. "The Israeli army is not taking action against the Lebanese army and apologizes for these unintended circumstances." The Lebanese army is neutral in the conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia. However, the Lebanese armed forces had already come under fire in recent weeks and then returned fire. Lebanese soldiers are also said to have been killed on that occasion.